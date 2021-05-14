Semiconductors According to IBM CEO, the chip shortage that is plaguing the automotive and technology industry will continue for another couple of years – such difficulties it causes in Finland

In Finland, the chip shortage is reflected, among other things, in the fact that Sony’s Playstation 5 game consoles are practically not sold at all.

Global chip shortages are already limiting the manufacture and availability of many everyday devices, and the situation does not appear to be remedying any time soon. This is the opinion of at least the CEO of the US technology giant IBM Jim Whitehurst told the BBC he could go “Some year” before the situation improves.

“There’s just a big delay between developing technology, starting to build a manufacturing plant, and getting the chips out. So frankly, we’re talking about a couple of years before we get enough additional capacity into operation to alleviate all aspects of the chip shortage, ”Whitehurst said.

The world’s largest semiconductor companies include TSMC and Intel have previously reportedthat the chip shortage will not subside at least until next year.

According to Whitehurst, IBM will have to find alternative ways to meet consumer demand.

“We need to consider reusing, extending the life of certain computing technologies, and accelerating investment in manufacturing plants so that we can gain more capacity as soon as possible.”

Siruja that is, semiconductor parts made of silicon wafers are almost everywhere. In addition to telephones and computers, they are used in bicycles, cars, household appliances and tools, for example. The most advanced chips are already vanishingly small, only nanometers, or billions of meters.

Now the lack of these small parts is shaking production chains around the world. According to consulting firm IHS Markit, chip shortages and other clutter in production chains reduced production by 1.3 million vehicles in the first three months of the year. U.S. channel CNN says chip shortage is likely to cut 1.1 million vehicles by the carmaker alone Ford production during this year. This is estimated to cut the company’s earnings by about $ 2.5 billion.

The chip deficit has forced numerous car factories to stop their machines temporarily. In Finland, Valmet Automotive said at the end of April that it would be held at the Uusikaupunki car plant a one-week production break due to semiconductor shortages.

Sirupula has hit the automotive industry hard. However, its importance for the demand for semiconductors is still quite small. An estimated 80% of the semiconductors used by car factories come from the Taiwanese company TSMC, which manufactures more than half of the custom chips in the world.

According to The New York Times, the auto industry gave birth last year only three percent the sale of the company. The company’s main customers are smartphone manufacturers, which accounted for half of TSMC’s sales.

Problems with the availability of semiconductors have thus also been reflected in electronics. For example, technology giant Apple has, according to media reports, had to postpone production of some laptops and Ipads due to chip shortages. In Finland, too, the situation has been reflected, for example, in the availability of the latest game consoles.

Ecommerce managing director Panu Porkka says the chip shortage is currently affecting the availability of game consoles, components and computers.

“Here, too, there are significant differences between manufacturers and even in the component situation, there are finally positive signs in the air. Otherwise, production bottlenecks affect seasonal products the most, of which there is an unprecedented demand, especially for bicycles, which the world’s production capacity is currently unable to meet, ”says Porkka.

Gigant’s sales director Niko Sandström says there are a few product groups where stuff just isn’t available.

“Of the game consoles, the Playstation 5s are all sold online within minutes of becoming available. New models of the Xbox are also in demand, ”he says.

There has also been a shortage of graphics cards for a long time. Part of the reason for this is the mining of cryptocurrencies, which requires a lot of power. It can be obtained, for example, with a video card for gaming. Most of the mining is done on cheap electricity in countries in the Far East.

“Yes, the demand for graphics cards is many times higher than a year ago,” Sandström confirms.

According to Sandström, the pandemic also changed consumption trends. According to the Home Appliances Trade Association Elektroniikan Tukukauppiaat ry, the home appliances trade grew by more than 11 per cent last year compared to the previous year.

“Initially, the shelves emptied of utilized home office supplies and then, as schools closed, children’s tools. Then there was entertainment and renovation with a bit of a delay, ”says Sandström.

Also in household appliances, supply and demand are unbalanced. There is a shortage of certain models, but you can get a dishwasher if you don’t want a certain model. Admittedly, Sandström cannot say whether microchip is the only cause of home appliance shortage. He refers to the strong demand for household appliances and the factories closed in Europe.

However, according to Sandström, the chip shortage is not yet directly reflected in prices, as “price competition is so fierce.”

“The blockage of the Suez Channel delayed some product deliveries for a few days or weeks, but it was relatively clear to the feet. Now its effects are hardly being felt. ”