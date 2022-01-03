It is even impressive that such a crucial component for industries from different segments has its global production concentrated in less than half a dozen players. But that’s how it goes when it comes to semiconductor. The pandemic led the sector to a supply crisis. On the one hand, there was an interruption in the production chains, due to the lockdowns caused in 2020-2021. That dropped the offer. On the other hand, confinement has exploded behavior for remote and digital solutions, increasing demand. The gap between order and delivery reached a record 22 weeks.

It is in this context that the year 2022 begins. If there are no major changes related to Covid variants (with more lockdowns), the forecast is that only in the middle of the year will the situation start to normalize, although there are experts who predict a new normal only in 2023. This becomes logistically and geopolitically complex when delving into the semiconductor industry. We can divide this universe between two big blocks. In the first, the Fabless calls. They are companies (usually American) that develop hardware without verticalizing the semiconductor production line – which is in the hands of the so-called Foundries (usually Asian). A bit like separating egg production from chicken production.

This was because producing semiconductors in Asia proved to be more affordable than in the United States. The problem was concentration. And every concentrated market makes any consumer segment a potential hostage. This is the epicenter of this crisis. Semiconductors are essential in new technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, cloud computing, autonomous vehicles and the entire repertoire of 5G solutions. But they are also in everyday devices, like our smartphone or washing machine. That’s why this dependence, when unbalanced, causes global damage.

According to consultancy TrendForce, 87% of the global Foundry market (foundries) is concentrated in three countries (Taiwan, South Korea and China). In the case of companies, we are talking about 90% in the hands of five of them (TSMC, Samsung, UMC, Global Foundries and Smic). Concentration of production on the one hand, and vastness of consumer segments on the other, means pulverizing the power to rebalance the forces. An example: another consultancy, Bain & Company, estimates that the entire automotive industry represents only 8% of the semiconductor universe’s revenues. Translated, an assembler alone has almost negligible weight when it comes to demanding shipments of supplies.

Production concentrations of items as essential as semiconductors are issues that will increasingly escape the purely economic scenario to become part of the diplomatic and strategic agenda of countries. Geopolitics is the name of this game.

