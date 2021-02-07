Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The UAE Professional League announced the launch of the slogan “Probe of Hope” on the first-leg round of the semi-final round of the Arab Gulf Cup, which will be held “Tuesday”, in conjunction with the arrival of the “Hope Probe” to Mars.

The tour will witness the placement of logos for the Hope Probe across the giant screen and the screens surrounding the floor of the Al Maktoum and Zabeel stadiums, which will host the matches of victory with Ittihad Kalba, and the connection with Al-Ahly youth, in addition to the visual effects.

Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, Chairman of the Professional League, raised the highest signs of gratitude and gratitude to the wise leadership, on this occasion, which represents a source of pride, inspiration and belonging to the UAE, which has become the first Arab and Islamic country, and one of only nine countries in the world to send a probe to explore Mars. In a step that confirms the leadership’s adoption and support for science, development and planning for the future with ambition and stability.

Al-Junaibi stressed that what increases our pride in the “Hope Probe” is the national cadres that have supervised it and implemented its steps, with confidence from the rational leadership with a visionary vision and unlimited support for the people of the country in order to develop knowledge, scientific research and space applications that benefit humanity, and establish For a sustainable knowledge-based economy, promoting diversification and encouraging innovation.

Al-Junaibi considered that launching the slogan “Probe of Hope” on the semi-final first leg of the Arab Gulf Cup is to deliver a message to the youth that they are able to build the future and realize big dreams in a country of ambition and the impossible.