Dhe Rugby World Cup gets its dream final. Defending champion South Africa eliminated England on Saturday evening at the Stade de France in Paris in a sensationally intense semi-final after a fightback with 16:15 (6:12) – the Springboks will challenge New Zealand’s feared All Blacks in the final next Saturday (9 p.m.).

In the middle of the second half, everything seemed to be leading to a successful revenge by the English for their final defeat in 2019, when coach Steve Borthwick’s team was already leading 15:6. But then the South Africans turned up the heat, scored a try and then managed to turn things around. A penalty kick from Handre Pollard led to the turning point; England, the first and only world champion in the Northern Hemisphere in 2003, could no longer counter.

They will now win their fourth title against New Zealand after 1995, 2007 and 2019.

New Zealand defeated Argentina 44-6 in a show of force on Friday, which was also their highest semi-final victory in Paris since the World Cup premiere in 1987. With a fourth title, the All Blacks would be the sole record world champions.