The son of the man found dead today in a wood in Buggiano (Pistoia), has been subjected to arrest as a suspect in the crime. This is what we learn after the discovery of the man’s body, aged around 50: the body had burns and stab wounds.

The lifeless body was found by some passers-by who were walking inside the wooded area and who immediately gave the alarm to the carabinieri.

According to what emerged, the man’s son is being treated for psychiatric problems, even if there is no definitive health documentation in this regard.

Yesterday father and son would have met and the latter would have stabbed the parent several times and then tried to set fire to the body. The child custody interview is scheduled for the day after tomorrow.