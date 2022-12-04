Home page World

Of: Martina Lippl

The Semeru volcano on the Indonesian island of Java is active. A hot ash avalanche has already fallen more than 19 kilometers, the authorities report. © IMAGO/BNPB

Indonesia’s Semeru volcano has erupted again. The ash clouds can be seen for miles. Authorities have issued the highest warning level.

Malang – The Semeru volcano on the island of Java (Indonesia) has been bubbling dangerously since the early hours of the morning. Hot clouds of ash rose several times into the sky, up to 1,500 meters high. Dense dark clouds descended in a radius of seven kilometers around the crater. There are huge clouds of ash and smoke, as can be seen in videos on social networks. Some villages are already completely buried in volcanic ash. Nothing is initially known about injuries or damage.

Volcano eruption on Java: Semeru spouts hot clouds of ash into the sky

The Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Prevention announced the highest warning level 4 on Sunday afternoon (local time). The potential for further high ash columns and pyroclastic flows is very high, the authorities said. In connection with the warning level, an absolute exclusion zone of 5 kilometers around the crater and a partial exclusion area of ​​13 kilometers on the south-eastern slope of the crater have been declared.

Residents in Lumajang District are being asked to stay away from the banks of the Besuk Kobokan River. According to the local civil protection agency, there is a risk of a pyroclastic flow there – an avalanche of up to 1000 degrees of the smallest rocks and lava, which races down the slope together with escaping gases.

A so-called hot cloud avalanche has already traveled 19 kilometers and passed the Gladak-Perak Bridge, authorities said. “It has arrived in Gladak Perak,” said Joko Sambang, head of emergency department BPBD Lumajang Regency, according to a statement.

Semeru Volcano last erupted in early December 2021

Volcano eruption on Java (Indonesia): The highest volcano on the island erupted on December 4th, 2022. © dpa-Bildfunk

The Semerus volcano is located in the east of Indonesia’s main island of Java. The volcano last erupted in early December 2021. Exactly one year ago to the day. At least 50 people lost their lives and thousands had to flee the area.

At almost 3,700 meters, Semeru is the highest mountain on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java. It is located in the Bromo-Tengger-Semeru National Park. Hiking and crater tours are very popular with tourists there. The volcano is one of almost 130 active fire mountains in the island state.

Indonesia lies on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the most geologically active zone on earth. With volcanic eruptions and earthquakes, the population in the area has to live with their everyday life. It is by no means always possible to warn in good time of impending disasters and to bring the residents to safety.

Second major earthquake in Indonesia – parts of the country flooded after rains

Severe earthquakes have claimed hundreds of lives on the island of Java. A magnitude 5.6 earthquake two weeks ago claimed more than 300 lives. A second earthquake followed. At the same time, parts of the country are under water after heavy rains. (ml with dpa material)