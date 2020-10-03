Keep fighting. That is the idea that Legal advisers of Caster Semenya, 29 years old and double Olympic 800 meters champion, want to imbue the South African athlete to continue competing at the highest level, which means also aiming for his third gold in his test in a Games. “We are the horse and she the jocketta. She is the one who decides”, Gregory Nott, his lawyer spokesman, told the France-Presse agency after announcing that they work in a appeal to the European Court of Human Rights to appeal the rules of world athletics that prevent her from participating without undergoing medical treatment, as estimated by the World Athletics and confirmed by the CAS and the Swiss Supreme Court, by passing the threshold of 5 nmol / l of testosterone in blood.

Remember that Semenya and other athletes with naturally high levels of testosterone (male sex hormones produced naturally in men) are prohibited from running in women’s events ranging from 400 meters to a mile unless they take medication. “Her cause matters a lot, not only to her but to many other athletes and that is why Caster is willing to continue fighting”, Gregory Nott assured, specifying that a team of lawyers is preparing the appeal of a process that could take “a few more months, but the decisions of justice are going against Semenya and against the trend of the times in which minority groups that have been marginalized by society demand greater recognition. “Tokyo 2021 is the goal to try to run its test, although the South African also values ​​going to 200 if justice does not allow it.