Singer Anna Semenovich admitted that she gained 7 kg and showed a photo in a swimsuit

The singer, former soloist of the group “Brilliant” Anna Semenovich admitted that she had gained seven kilograms, and showed on her Instagram page (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and banned) swimsuit photo taken in the Maldives.

“Yes, I’m not skinny, I’m a woman with forms, and that’s fine. I love myself, appreciate and respect! I have charisma, sexuality and an extra seven kilograms, although who said that they are superfluous? — said the artist.

Semenovich added that she had ceased to be ashamed of her figure. She also said that she only goes in for sports on days when she is in the mood. The singer explained that she was not ready to make sacrifices for the sake of beautiful forms.

