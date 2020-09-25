Dr. Mahindra Vats

Question: I am 75 years old. I have diabetes (diabetes), but have been in control (with medication) for the last four years. My prostate is slightly enlarged for which I am taking Urimax F. I do not get erections until I masturbate. However, even then the erection is not very strong. Also, ejaculation takes about five to six minutes when I masturbate, but, still I am not able to ejaculate. Instead I have to pee. This has been happening for the last three years.

answer: Consumption of drugs for the treatment of diabetes or enlarged prostate can lead to a condition that can result in dry organism. Ask a doctor treating diabetes if a small dose of Viagra will help your case.

