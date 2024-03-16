Many people measure their success by moneyin properties in popularityI measure it in rescued animalsbecause it was always my dream and today I can tell you that only in Ostok Sanctuary we have rescued around 1,800 wild animals between birds, felines, reptiles, deer, monkeys, and you know, even dolphins and elephants.

It was a I work very, very hard. I confess that at times I have been on the verge of deserting, but when I turn around and see all these animals So happy As you yourselves are seeing them, having a second chance at life, I think I cannot give up.

But why has it been so difficult? Maintaining this place costs between 800 thousand pesos and one million pesos monthly. Fortunately have many allies and friends sponsors who donate a good part to us in kind: food, medicines, supplements, etc. And the rest is a daily investment that means a lot of work and effort, but it works out.

what has been extremely difficult is the relationship with the Secretariat of Environment and Natural Resources. It is known to all that this governmentwhich is about to conclude, has won the award for less empathetic government with environmental issues and the protection of our natural resources.

The Secretary of the Environment, María Luisa Albores, has been characterized by leading one of the most permissive and destructive administrations in the recent history of our country. And in its administration, priority has been given to the great works of the government over the conservation of ecosystems, the protection of wildlife; above the common good and our right to a healthy environment.

Just to illustrate, we still have no idea of ​​all the destructive effects that the Mayan Train, which did not cost 150 billion but 550 billion pesos, will have on our biodiversity.

And we must say it, in recent years Semarnat has been very effectively dismantled, leaving it totally inoperative.

In this red balance, the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of Biodiversity (CONABIO) has de facto disappeared and Protected Natural Areas have been created only on paper, in places without any biological value. I tell you with full knowledge of the facts, some are literally garbage dumps, others are golf courses and other very busy beaches.

Furthermore, year after year more and more budget was taken away from Profepa, leaving it in 2024 completely bare with no possibility of carrying out its work.

And very, very unfortunately, Mexico has become one of the most dangerous countries for environmental defense; in the current six-year term, more than 100 people have been murdered for defending nature, the earth and its resources.

And if all this were not enough, Semarnat has used its operational arms and directorates, especially the General Directorate of Wildlife, as instruments of coercion, granting discretionary permits with which it has favored large companies and arbitrarily punished those it considers his enemies on the road.

So I can tell you that Semarnata has had something like a love-hate relationship, a schizophrenic relationship with the entire union that is dedicated to the management and sustainable use of wildlife.

On the one hand, the zoological institutions of the AZCARM, which are mostly UMAs, Management Units for the Conservation of Wildlife, have become responsible for thousands of specimens that the authorities have secured and confiscated from abandonment, mistreatment and trafficking of species. .

When I say that we have taken responsibility, I mean absolutely all the work and expenses involved in transfers, inspections, rehabilitation and temporary or permanent shelters. And we don't want them to thank us or give us money, but what we have received in exchange for this incalculable help is harassment, blockades and cancellation of permits without any legal basis.

Not only have they undertaken a witch hunt against the UMAs and PIMVS, but they have even gone so far as to use the Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Organized Crime, the FEMDO, to extort businessmen in the field of wildlife.

So, just a few months before the current government ends, we want to raise our voices and launch a sensitive and serious call for Semarnat to straighten or correct its way of working in these last few weeks and stop the harassment and blockades that, without a doubt, , who does the most damage is the wildlife.

Regardless of whether the greenish cherry or the reddish blue wins, we will continue to collaborate and make available all our human and material resources, as we have done in the last 20 years, to rescue, conserve and protect wildlife. And we trust, we hope, we beg that those who come to govern do not continue the current environmental policy that has harmed our environment and those of us who work for it.

