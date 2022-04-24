Nayarit.- The Secretary of the Navy (Semar) foresees an investment of thousand 87 million pesos for the purchase of three high-speed ferries catamaran type with the intention of guarantee tourism at Marias Islands. These marine vehicles would have the capacity to transport seven crew members and 324 passengers each.

The ferries have a speed of between 30 and 38 knots, (about 55 to 70 kilometers per hour), with which visitors could arrive in an average time of four hours, according to the Navy.

Of the total amount, the armed institute estimates 550 million for the vessels and 537 for the operation and maintenance of machines, fuel consumption, training, medicines and healing materials, equipment and even the supply of marine weapons.

In the investment program, the Navy-Navy of Mexico warned that currently the transport of naval personnel and civilian population, as well as food, materials and various supplies, from the continental zone to the Islas Marías Archipelago is carried out by means of the ARM Isla Mary Mother.

The boat is operated by a crew of 17 troops and develops a cruising speed of just 13 knots (24 km/h) and a maximum speed of 19 knots (35 km/h).

“The Isla María Madre ARM has been in service for almost 5 years and, due to its design characteristics, the transfer time from Mazatlán, Sinaloa, to María Madre Island is approximately seven to nine hours, which represents an excessive time for the transfer. of visitors to the islandacknowledged the federal agency.

With the three new ferries, the Navy, in charge of tourist packages to the former penal colony, projects the Mazatlán-Islas Marías routes; San Blas-Islas Marías and Punta Mita-Islas Marías.

The plan contemplates 468 annual trips, with the transfer of 421 thousand 200 visitors, 633.5 tons of ship equipment, 6.5 tons of provisions and the use of one million 462 thousand 400 liters of fuel from 2022 to 2031.

The Navy stated that trips to the Marías Islands must be constant because a governor, Captain Julián Castillo Cepeda, was appointed there and a Naval Sector was created with its respective Infantry and Search and Rescue unit, personnel that require of groceries

“Various logistical support inherent to both the civilian population and naval personnel carrying out activities in the Islas Marías Archipelago is required,” exposed.

“This support includes and is not limited to the transfer of food, medicines, fuel, among others, which must be transported from the port of Mazatlán, Sinaloa, to the Marías Islands.”

The Islas Marías Archipelago is located in the territorial sea of ​​the Mexican Tropical Pacific, 132 kilometers from San Blas, Nayarit.