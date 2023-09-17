CDMX.- The Marine Secretary reports, through a bulletin, that its staff at the Navy of mexicoin the last month, in seven different events, it has seized drugs at a level that he describes as historic.

In the first event, on August 17, naval personnel in coordination with the Customs of the port of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacánduring the inspection of a container that transported solid waste from the extraction of fat and vegetable oils, in a ship from Buenaventura, Colombia500 bags of livestock feed were located inside, approximately 20 thousand kilograms of material allegedly contaminated with cocaine.

In the second event, on August 30, naval personnel in coordination with the Customs of the port of Manzanillo, Colimaduring the inspection of a container transporting polishing machinery, on a ship with destination to Hong Kong, Chinasix cylinders were located containing 1,959 packages, weighing approximately 787 kilograms of alleged methamphetamine (“glass“).

In the third event, on September 1, naval personnel in coordination with the Customs of the port of Veracruz, Veracruzduring the inspection of a container that transported feed for cattle, on a ship with destination Rotterdam, Netherlands500 ribs of 40 kilograms each were located inside, and approximately 20 thousand kilograms of alleged methamphetamine. See also Two months after the end of Title 42 in the US: this is the situation on the border with Mexico

In the fourth event, on September 5, naval personnel in coordination with the Customs of the port of Veracruz, Veracruzduring the inspection of a container carrying “C” hooks for crane counterweights, on a ship with destination Rotterdam, Netherlands104 packages containing white powder were located inside, with an estimated weight of 204 kilograms of alleged methamphetamine.

In the fifth event, on September 11, naval personnel within the framework of the Comprehensive Airport Security Strategy, in coordination with the Customs at Mexico City International Airport (AICM)During the X-ray inspection, three suitcases containing alleged methamphetamine with an approximate weight of 18 kilograms, which were destined Madrid Spain.

Narcolaboratories in Culiacán

The sixth event was combat and destruction of clandestine laboratories for the elaboration of synthetic drugs: September 10, naval personnel in coordination with the Attorney General’s Office (FGR), located and dismantled two clandestine laboratoriesallegedly used for the manufacturing of synthetic drugsin it town of Corral Viejo, in Culiacán, Sinaloa. See also Meta clarifies its privacy policy

As a result of the operations carried out, two laboratories were destroyed and disabled with approximately 3,800 kilograms of alleged methamphetamine2,500 kilograms of chemical precursors, four reactors, as well as various material presumably for the production of these synthetic drugs.

It should be noted that, with this assurance, it was achieved an economic impact on organized crime of approximately 12 million dollars.

Likewise, so far this year, a total of 127 clandestine laboratories have been located, disabled and destroyed, adds Semar.

Latest event: mass seizure

In the seventh event, in the maritime environment, in a unprecedented action by the number of vessels and alleged lawbreakers detained, on September 11, approximately 200 nautical miles (370.4 kilometers) southwest of the port of Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacánnaval personnel achieved the arrest of 24 alleged lawbreakers (19 Mexicans and five Ecuadorians), who were transporting approximately 2,210 kilograms of alleged cocaine.

In this action, A semi-submersible (a type of submarine), seven boats, 12 outboard motors and approximately 3 thousand liters of fuel were seized. See also Engineers make a 3D-printed cake with the most ingredients

It is important to highlight that,With this assurance, the Secretary of the Navy brings a total of 40,969 kilograms of alleged cocaine seized so far this year at sea.