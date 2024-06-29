Mexico City.- The Marine Secretarythe Mexico City International Airport and Long live Aerobus they carried out a “Aircraft accident simulation” on a full scaleto evaluate the procedures established in the AICM Emergency Plans and the airline in this type of situation.

This practice was carried out in compliance with the obligations indicated by the Civil Aviation Law and NOM-064-SCT-2023 that establishes the Operational Safety Management System. It should be noted that At no time were passengers or regular operations affected. of aircraft landings and takeoffs.

For the purpose of the Drill the accident of an aircraft was represented at the time of landing on runway 05R-23L, with a fire in its main landing gear, which activated the Emergency services of the airport, the airline and other authorities.

Representatives from the Secretary of the Navy, the AICM, the general command of the AICM (AFAC), Navigation Services in the Mexican Air Space (SENEAM), the Viva Aerobus company and the Regulatory Center for Medical Emergencies of Mexico City participated. No real passengers participated during the drill.

They carry out “Aircraft Accident Simulation” at the AICM / Photo: Courtesy

Prior to the drill, Rear Admiral José Ramón Rivera Parga, general director of the AICM, explained that the objective of this drill is Check the reaction, procedures and actual response times of the authorities, the airline, services, personnel and internal teams that provide assistance to the airport in emergency situations, in accordance with the provisions of the airport Emergency Plan.

For his part, Yuri Salinas, Director of Interinstitutional Relations of Viva Aerobus, mentioned that “carrying out these types of activities frequently keeps us updated with the most efficient security protocols and we train our crew to carry them out and react in time to any situation. “This way we can trust that our passengers will feel safer flying with us.”