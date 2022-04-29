There is a semantic contradiction in calling the place where voting is mandatory as a democracy. We need to exterminate this plague here that deconstructs our lexicon and stop giving things names that are other things. What would be the good argument to force someone to vote? Or in which democratic and decent country is the vote mandatory? I went looking for a convincing reason for this eccentricity on the illustrious website of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). Zero. But there is an explanation there that refers to the cursed inheritance. The first punishments in this field come from the year 1846. “Fines for those who missed the meetings of the electoral colleges or did not participate in the selection of justices of the peace and councilors”.

The punishment provided for in 1846 is the offspring of the Constitution of 1824, the first. Those were the times of Empire. And our pioneering Magna Carta, which will be 200 years old by these latitudes and longitudes in two autumns, determined who would be the first voters: men over 25 with money. Women? Not. black? Not. illiterate? Not. This must be the only place on the planet where duties, more than rights, are intrinsically and necessarily asymmetrical between people — and have generated distortions such as the current Brazilian parliamentary representation. Let’s not even remember the messy times of the republican beginning, with two soldiers with soul and coup gestures to command a country whose Republic was born because of fake news. To no one’s complete surprise! (and without Telegram).

Talking about the past is not necessarily pleasant, but it is always necessary. Also because, as the American journalist and essayist Katherine Anne Porter (1890-1980) said, “the past is never where you think you left it”. And it is he who helps us understand the current depressing stage, of a president who blatantly confronts the Judiciary and the electoral system itself, under total subservience to Congress — duly canceled with the Pix under the rubric Parliamentary Amendments (secret). Added to this broth is the silence of a good part of the business elite.

On Sunday (24), France was chosen for the second consecutive election between Emmanuel Macron and the right-wing extremist Marine Le Pen. No mandatory voting, of course. 28% of voters did not turn up at the polls. It was the highest percentage since 1969. In Brazil, in the 2018 presidential elections, 21.3% of people preferred not to vote. Almost France. Not to mention 2.1% who voted blank and 7.4% who annulled. The message is blunt: one in three Brazilian voters does not want to vote, not even being forced and threatened (with fines, loss of rights). Without the obligation, perhaps the situation jumps to one in two voters ignoring the election. And that’s okay. As occurred in the recent Chilean presidential contest, in which almost half of the country’s electorate did not show up. There, blank or annulled votes were below 1%. Was a leftist elected and do you know what happened institutionally? Anything. Very far from what we live in Brazil.

The worst national parliament in decades blatantly portrays Brazilian political derision. In these pages, businessmen and economists of all shades condition the approval of structural reforms as the only way out for Brazil to return to sustained growth. But none of them will actually exist without the mother of them all: political reform. And this will be born by the end of mandatory voting. It is necessary to radically transform the model, which was born wrong at the end of the 19th century and never managed to free itself from this disastrous fate that shames us as a country. Today, we live in an era in which Congress practices underground parliamentarism and the Presidency exercises coupism against institutions in a ritual that has not yet been completed due to the lack of courage to come out of the depths once and for all. Only the clear and forceful positioning of the productive and thinking elites will make this theater of horrors end, and bury, its third act.

Edson Rossi is editor-in-chief of DINHEIRO.