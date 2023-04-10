Semak said he sees nothing wrong with Dziuba’s refusal to shake his hand after the RPL match

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak reacted to the refusal of Lokomotiv player Artem Dzyuba to shake his hand after the match of the Russian Premier League (RPL). His words lead “Championship”.

Semak said he did not see anything wrong with this situation. “It is his absolute wish. I would not mind if he scored three, and we would have won 4:3. I have a good attitude towards everyone, and everyone has their own attitude towards me, ”he said.

On April 9, Zenit defeated Lokomotiv 2-1 in the match of the 22nd round of the national championship. After the meeting, Semak went to Dzyuba to shake hands, but Dzyuba did not react to this in any way and headed towards the room under the stands. The football player explained that he did not shake hands with the coach because he did not see him.

34-year-old Dziuba moved to Lokomotiv on February 8. From 2015 to 2022, the footballer played for Zenit, in which he won the Russian championship four times.