Zenit head coach Sergei Semak said he was ready to shake Artem Dzyuba’s hand

Zenit head coach Sergei Semak appreciated the willingness to shake hands with Lokomotiv striker Artem Dzyuba. This is reported by Sport24.

The specialist said that he had not communicated with the football player since the incident that occurred last spring. “As for the handshake, I am always open, please, to all people without exception. There is no person I don’t want to greet,” Semak said.

Zenit will play against Lokomotiv on Sunday, September 24, in the match of the ninth round of the Russian Premier League (RPL). At the moment, the St. Petersburg club is in second place, and the Muscovites occupy eighth position in the championship table.

On April 9, Zenit defeated Lokomotiv with a score of 2:1 in the match of the 22nd round of the national championship. After the meeting, Semak went to Dziuba to shake hands, but the athlete did not react to this. The football player later explained that he did not shake the coach’s hand because he did not see him. Semak said that he does not see anything terrible in this situation.