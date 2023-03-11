Elon Musk affirms that he has used it and, according to some media in the United States, the use of this drug has become “the worst kept secret in Hollywood”.

It’s a weight-loss shot whose growing popularity in the United States is leading to shortages at pharmacies.

The drug, called semaglutide – which is marketed under the trade names Wegovy, Ozempic and Rybelsus – is used to treat type 2 diabetes and as an anti-obesity medication.

And now it has just been approved in the United Kingdom for use in the National Health Service (NHS).

The drug, given as an injection under the skin, causes a person to feel fuller and more satisfied, which causes them to eat less.

Health authorities, such as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States, or the National Institute for Excellence in Health and Care (NICE) in the United Kingdom, indicate that the drug is safe and effective for chronic weight control. in adults with obesity who have at least one disorder associated with being overweight, such as hypertension or type 2 diabetes.

And they underline that its use must be accompanied by a low-calorie diet and physical activity programs.

According to NICE, evidence shows that semaglutide can help reduce weight by more than 10%, if implemented in conjunction with nutrition and lifestyle changes.

Semaglutide works as an appetite suppressant by mimicking a gut hormone called peptide-1, which targets areas of the brain that regulate appetite and food intake.

The hormone is released after eating and typically makes people feel fuller, which helps reduce overall calorie intake.

The injections must be prescribed by a specialist and the recommendation is that the drug be taken for a maximum of two years.

However, the effect of the weight loss drug has been so drastic that in many countries its popularity has skyrocketed.

An article published last year in Variety magazine says the drug “has saturated the industry [del cine y entretenimiento en Hollywood] in recent months, helping beautiful and wealthy people lose their extra pounds quickly.

Insurance companies in the United States refuse to cover the cost of its use, which is about $1,300 a month, in people who are not diabetic or who do not take it as a prescription drug.

But its popularity has grown so much that there is now a widespread shortage in that country, with fears for people who depend on the drug for medical reasons.

In February, the chief executive of Novo Nordisk, the drugmaker that makes the drug, told NBC News that they are ramping up production to keep up with growing demand.

“We know for sure that patients have been lining up [para comprarlo]said Lars Jorgensen, the company’s chief executive.

The risks

The pharmacist stresses that semaglutide should only be used on the prescription of a doctor.

Like all medicines, this medicine has side effects and risks, such as nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Other side effects listed by the FDA are: headache, fatigue, indigestion, dizziness, bloating, flatulence, gastroenteritis, and gastroesophageal reflux disease.

The agency also points out that health professionals should warn patients about the potential risk of thyroid tumors.

“Wegovy should not be used in patients with a personal or family history of medullary thyroid carcinoma or in patients with a rare disease called multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 syndrome,” the FDA states.

Plus, fast weight loss too can cause the skin to lose collagen and elastinresulting in what some media have called the “semaglutide face”, with a haggard appearance.

Option “welcome”

But for whom losing weight is a problem or being overweight is leading to other health disorders, medicine is a positive alternative.

Kailey Wood, 36, took Ozempic for seven months, after her doctor prescribed the drug in New York.

As she told the BBC, she lost just under 30kg, going from obese to healthy and within her body mass index (BMI) range.

“I have PCOS and insulin resistance, but honestly, I didn’t have any problems with my weight until I was in my 30s, after I had my kids,” she says.

“I was gaining weight rapidly. I had a personal trainer and followed every diet known: keto, low carb, intermittent fasting, and nothing seemed to work.”

When Kailey went for tests with her doctor, she was told she had high blood pressure and high cholesterol, and because of the risks associated with PCOS, she was also at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

“The long-term effects [de ser obesa] They scared me because I have two daughters,” she says.

“I just wanted to do my best, show them what a healthy mom looks like, go out there and play with them.”

Kailey, who works for a tech start-up and has her own TikTok page, notes that those who want to use semaglutide need to know the side effects of the drug.

“When you start taking this medication, your body almost goes into shock: you get headaches, nausea, tiredness,” he explains.

“But your body starts to get used to it. You have to be aware and listen to your body.”

Kailey says she finds it “in very bad taste” that some are promoting the drug in the US media as a “quick-loss product.”

He thinks this is sending the wrong message.

“What it is really doing is changing people’s lives: treating the patient before they have the disease,” he says.

Helen Knight, Director of Medicines Evaluation at NICE, says: “For some people, losing weight is a real challenge, so a medicine like semaglutide is a good option.”

The expert stresses that in the United Kingdom, the drug “will not be available to everyone.”

For his part, Dr Duane Mellor, Registered Dietitian and Senior Lecturer at Aston University School of Medicine in England, says: “It is important to remember that living with high body weight or obesity is not a lifestyle choice. life, and people who want to improve their health should be supported.

“It is also clear that in the UK semaglutide will not be intended as a lifestyle weight loss product. It should be used for the purpose of improving health“.

