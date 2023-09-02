Of Roger Corcella

Researchers at UC Irvine (USA) are launching an appeal on the undesirable consequences that the use of drugs to lose weight in children would have. and indicate what to do. In Italy, semaglutide is not yet prescribable but the invitation not to demonize it

A team of physicians, sports medicine specialists, pharmaceutical scientists, ethicists and behavioral psychologists from the University of California, Irvine have expressed their concerns about the use of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RA) to treat childhood obesity and type 2 diabetes can have unintended and negative health consequences for children.

The comment Unintended Consequences of Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonizing Drugs in Children and Adolescents – A Call to Action, was published in the Journal of Clinical and Translational Science. The article was coordinated by Dan M. Cooper, professor emeritus in the Department of Pediatrics at the UCI School of Medicine.

At the moment, semaglutide is not prescribable in Italy in adolescents. According to Professor Mariacarolina Salerno, president of the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology, those of US experts are concerns that can only be partially shared. As has already happened with other drugs in adulthood (see liraglutide) there is the risk of a rush to the drug considered a panacea due to inadequate information, above all by some media. However nor should we demonize the drug which represents an opportunity for the treatment of adolescents with severe obesity if used correctly and in a controlled manner,

A worrying success Let’s see in detail what are the main problems highlighted by the Irvine team. First, the GLP-1RA drug class is transforming the treatment of obesity and type 2 diabetes in adults, and recent studies indicate the possibility of similar effects in children and adolescents. Considered the long-standing epidemic of obesity in children and the consequent increase in type 2 diabetes among young peopleaggravated by the closures related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent interruption of both the possibility of physical exercise and play among young people, according to the authors this new class of drugs will certainly bring benefits to children suffering from morbid obesity and type 2 diabetes .

Paradoxically, the unprecedented success of these drugs to worry the Irvine team for which their overuse and abuse among young people would be inevitable. Our main concern the imbalance and inappropriate reduction of caloric or energy intake associated with these weight-loss drugsnotes Cooper, associate director of the UCI Institute for Clinical and Translational Science and interim director of the UCI Institute for Precision Health. Unlike adults, children and adolescents need sufficient energy and calories not only for physical activity, but for growth and development. See also 'That black spot', web series tells about gynecological neoplasms

The relationship between costs and benefits still to be evaluated

The balance between energy intake (diet) and energy expenditure (such as play and exercise) affects the growth and health of a child

throughout his life and any change in the balance of these two factors can have a negative impact on health much later in life. For example, optimal levels of diet and exercise increase bone mineralization during childhood, a critical period of growth and development, and this reduces the risk of osteoporosis and bone fractures later in life. The team also highlighted the likelihood of drug abuse among patients with diagnosed eating disorders and among children and adolescents involved in competitive sports such as wrestling, martial arts, gymnastics and dance.

The cost/benefit ratio (economics and quality of life) of long-term use in young people needs to be studied carefullysaid Jan D. Hirsch, one of the co-authors and dean of UCI’s School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences. With social mediayoung people are already exposed to a food culture and body image that may be unattainable and ultimately unhealthy. These drugs administered without proper supervision they could become a minefield of health and emotional problems for children as they grow.

The dangers of abuse with pills Cooper also observed that pathologies such as pediatric obesity have become epidemic largely due to environments without adequate venues for safe play and exercise for children and adolescents, coupled with the availability of popular, inexpensive and high-calorie fast food. Unsurprisingly, the epidemic of poor fitness and obesity has disproportionately impacted underrepresented minorities. With the growing effectiveness and popularity of these drugs, Irvine experts warn, drugmakers are rapidly developing oral forms of the drugs, which researchers say could limit oversight and lead to cases of abuse.

The multiplier effect of social media Anecdotal clinical experience suggests that there is already widespread knowledge in the pediatric population about the efficacy of GLP-1RA as an anti-satiety drug that aids in weight loss, unsupported by the apparent documented widespread use in popular media. GLP-1RA agonist news has infiltrated social media and is being talked about by celebrities, models and influencers, notes Emma Cooper, a physician in the Department of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at the UCI School of Medicine. See also Adhd, if distraction becomes a real pathology (and what can be done)

reasonable to assume that as access becomes easier, more and more children will engage in unsupervised use of GLP-1RA agonists to facilitate the achievement of societal beauty standards. Dr. Emma Cooper added: Since the percentage of psychological disorders, including eating disorders, continues to increasehealth care professionals should screen for and intervene on inappropriate use of these drugs.

Counterfeit medicines and illegal access to the Internet Researchers believe that pediatric health could also be threatened, not just byincrease in counterfeit medicineswhich has been well documented, but also from illegitimate access via the Internet.

What to do: the 6 points As a result of research and clinical experience with exercise, diet and obesity prevention, the UCI team has outlined a call to action Aimed at the National Institutes of Health’s network of academic centers, such as UCI, that are recipients of Clinical and Translational Science Award (CTSA, led by the National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences) hubs nationwide:

1. Build and support multidisciplinary teams of frontline physicians, community partners, physiologists, and behavioral and pharmaceutical scientists to close the knowledge gap on the effects of GLP-1RA in children and adolescents.

2. Addressing translational bioethical research issues that will result from the approval of pediatric formulations of GLP-1RA drugs in particular, and in general, that have evolved from the medicalization of health conditions such as pediatric obesity.

3. Engage and improve the quality and accessibility of relevant real-world datasuch as the School Physical Fitness Tests (SB-PFT), which are mandatory in 16 states and cover about 60 percent of American school-age children.

4. Collaborate with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other government agencies to update guidelines for lifestyle interventions in pediatric clinical trials that include state-of-the-art approaches to quantifying, monitoring and assessing physical activity, dietary adherence and accurate measurement of body composition beyond current addiction by body mass index (BMI), a suboptimal metric of overweight and obesity in adolescents.

5. Raise and enhance the training of specialized personnel in clinical trials understanding the state of the art of effective lifestyle interventions. Such training should also be directed at primary care pediatricians, whose exposure to exercise and nutrition science is currently quite limited.

6. Develop, demonstrate and disseminate learning modules for school staff (teachers, coaches), parents, school children, primary care paediatricians, and child mental health professionals about GL1-RA drugs, their appropriate uses, and possible abuse. See also Fedez operated, oncologist Tortora: "Subtle tumor but we know how to fight it"

The importance of education in healthy lifestyles Obesity is a chronic, multifactorial and progressive disease – adds Mariacarolina Salerno who is also director of the UOS Pediatric Endocrinology AOU Federico II and full professor of Pediatrics, Department of Translational Medical Sciences University of Naples Federico II – who if not promptly and adequately treated, it already leads to an increase in risk factors in childhood cardiovascular system such as hypertension, dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes as well as orthopedic, respiratory, gastrointestinal complications and reduced quality of life.

The education of obese children and adolescents and their families to a healthy lifestyle characterized by a correct diet, associated with regular physical activity and behavioral therapies represent the first-line treatment in obesity in the developmental age and as recently reaffirmed by the “Consensus position statement” on the treatment of obesity in children and adolescents elaborated by the Italian Society of Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetology, the Italian Society of Pediatrics and the Italian Society of Pediatric Surgery published in 2023.

However q

This approach is not always sufficient, especially in adolescentsand it is necessary to be able to offer other solutions such as pharmacological therapy and ultimately bariatric surgery. New pharmacological therapies improve important biological processes that appear to be unbalanced in obese subjectsi (for example sense of hunger, hyperphagic behaviors, insulin resistance), induce effective weight reduction and improve those factors associated with increased cardiovascular risk but must always be associated with lifestyle changes. Changing lifestyle is a tiring journey that must necessarily involve the whole family unit therefore entrusting the “solution of the problem” to a drug appears quick and painless.

The drug must be accompanied by a contextual change in lifestyle in order to be effective in the long term, a concept often underestimated by patients and ignored by “social media”. To avoid incorrect use of the drug, it is necessary for the therapy to be prescribed by the specialist and for the patient to be monitored as regards the effectiveness of the treatment, the correct nutritional intake and any undesirable effects on psycho-physical development. In Italy family paediatricians have an essential role in providing training and information, promoting breastfeeding, proper nutrition and motor activity and in selecting children who require a specialist approach. Schools and institutions must collaborate through interventions to promote correct nutrition and an active lifestyle.