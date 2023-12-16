The anti-diabetic drug awarded by Science: stars use it to lose weight, but it must be administered under medical supervision. Proven positive effects on heart failure and the risk of heart attacks and strokes

The American scientific magazine Science defined the development of GLP-1 receptor agonist drugs (glucagon like peptide-1) discovery of the year. Developed for diabetes, these molecules induce significant weight loss, with mostly manageable side effects. This year, clinical trials have found that they also reduce the symptoms of heart failure and the risk of heart attacks and strokes, we read in the article justifying the decision.

The winning molecule is the one that gets talked about a lot: la semaglutidebrought to prominence in the United States because used to lose weight by celebrities who confessed to making extensive use of it.

The molecule acts calming the sense of hunger and, at the level of the gastrointestinal tract, slowing gastric emptying. The efficacy data, in the studies that evaluated weight loss for the purposes of drug registration, described a average weight loss of 16% in a year. Magazine ScienceHowever, he probably chose this class of drugs not only because they make you lose weight, but because they seem to have a protective effect on the heart: a study published in

New England Journal of Medicine in November demonstrated a reduction in cardiovascular risk in non-diabetic patients treated with semaglutide. A previous work published in September in the same journal had described the effectiveness of the drug in containing symptoms related to heart failure.

The introduction of these drugs, in particular semaglutide, into the treatment of obesity represents a real revolution – he declares Luca Busetto, past President of the Italian Obesity Society (SIO) —. They are extremely effective molecules, normally well tolerated, of which we have very long experience in patients with type 2 diabetes without ever having been reported any particular problems. They have a very significant effect on the desire for hunger (and therefore on weight loss), but at the same time they bring a great benefit in terms of preventing complications related to obesity.

Like all medicines, they must be taken under strict medical supervision because they are used to treat an illness and can have side effects: There are people who use them for their desire to be thin and not for the treatment of an illness and this is a problem – says Busetto -. The most common side effects are nausea (mostly), vomiting or diarrhea. They are usually transitory because the stomach tends to adapt, but in some cases gastric paralysis, pancreatitis and intestinal obstructions have been recorded.

As specified Science the good initial data does not answer some questions that remain open and the ongoing critical issues.

The questions concern the duration of treatment (one subcutaneous injection once a week), the possible long-term effects and the need to take the drug forever to avoid regaining the weight lost: The longest study so far is the one published in November based on 17,500 patients monitored for 4 years, the “Select” trial – confirms the expert -. Stopping the drug will most likely cause you to gain weight back, as happens with hypertension or other disorders when you stop taking the drugs.

The critical issues concern the availability of semaglutide, given that the success of the molecule has led to a disproportionate demand beyond medical indications. Suffice it to say that in the United States there have been reports of individuals reaching malnutrition or even to intoxication due to drug overdose analogues purchased on the internet or prepared by pharmacies: cheaper, not approved, nor controlled or dosed.

The abuse of those who want to take semaglutide to lose weight without medical indications has led to decompensations. And the media exposure that the use of these drugs has received from stars, who say on social media that they have lost weight with semaglutide, has not helped patients, even diabetics, who have been using the drug for years and now they risk never finding it again.

The positive effect was that we began to think of obesity as a disease. A concept that is still difficult to accept, says Busetto.

In Italy these molecules they are not approved for obesitybut only for diabetes, and the Italian Medicines Agency (Aifa) already issued a note on 14 November in which it predicted intermittent shortages for semaglutide throughout 2024 and for liraglutide (a molecule of the same class) shortages at least until to the second quarter of 2024.

Which alternative pharmacological options do they have obese patients in our country? There are three currently authorized drugs none passed by the National Health Service – the specialist replies –: orlistat, which works by reducing the absorption of fats at the intestinal level, but is little used because it induces important intestinal side effects. Then we have a drug that combines two molecules, bupropion and naltrexone, and reduces the urge to eat. Bupropion an antidepressant and naltrexone an anti-opioid. It reduces weight by 8 to 10% in a year, but can cause side effects including increased blood pressure and many obese patients have a history of hypertension. Third drug liraglutide, a drug from the same family as semaglutide, the previous generation. To be administered subcutaneously once a day. It has a weight loss of 8-10%, a little less effective.

The future in the next 5 years is to have at least four or five other molecules similar to semaglutide, also administrable orally. We will have a certain number of drugs with different mechanisms of action, a bit like we have for hypertension, concludes Busetto.

And other studies are underway on the use of GLP-1 receptor agonists: in the treatment of drug addiction, Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's diseasedue to the ability that these molecules have to act by modifying and regulating the activity of some centers of the central nervous system.