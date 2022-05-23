First Honda, then Ford, and now also Chevrolet. The list of car manufacturers that will not take part in the 2022 edition of SEMA, one of the most important event in the automotive aftermarket, is getting longer. Despite its great tradition at SEMA, also confirmed by its strong presence last year, the US company announced that in this 2022 will not participate in the fair: a surprising choice considering that only in 2021 Chevrolet had shown a series of customized vehicles in Las Vegas, including a 1,000 HP Hoonigan Z / 28 Camaro.

“General Motors has made the decision not to participate in the 2022 SEMA Show – said a spokesperson for Chevrolet to Muscle Cars and Trucks microphones – But the SEMA Show has always inspired usand high-performance accessories and components remain an important part of our business ”. Words to honey towards this sector, despite the absence of the SEMA has been confirmed: a real shame for all enthusiasts and fans of the brand, who were waiting for nothing but to see some modified specimens, perhaps even of the new Corvette C8. At the moment Chevrolet has not explained what the causes that led it to forfeit the event: according to what was reported by Carscoops, it is possible that after a few years of pandemic, shortage of components and focus on electrification, the company thought that 2022 was not a good year to make a big investment in the aftermarket sector.

As mentioned initially, for some time also Honda and Ford have decided not to take part in the 2022 edition of the SEMA. And if the second made it clear that the motivation for this decision is due to the company’s willingness to refine its approach to this sector to better understand how customers can customize their Ford vehicles today and tomorrow, the first did not specify the which is why he won’t be attending Las Vegas. It remains to understand the fate of Edited.