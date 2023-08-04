The European adventure of FC Twente is not over yet. With a late goal from Sem Steijn in the second half of extra time, the Enschede team reached a level with Hammarby IF in Stockholm: 1-1. The goal was good for a ticket to the third preliminary round of the Conference League.

The scenario fitted in perfectly with FC Twente’s bizarre trip to the European stage. In the run-up, it was mainly about the riots in Enschede, followed by an ‘uncanny atmosphere’ in the Swedish capital. Where the Tele2 Arena in the Enskede district is an atmospheric and colorless gray box during the day. A multidisciplinary hall, intended for concerts and the home games of Hammarby IF and fellow townsman Djurgardens. Usually a stadium without soul or visible expressions of club love, but that was more than made up for and surpassed in the return of the second preliminary round of the Conference League.

As expected, the arena had turned into a seething and deafening cauldron. In which the home club was fanatically and passionately applauded, against a lashing and intimidating whistle concert for the visitors. From the first to the last minute. The earplugs handed out at the entrance were certainly not a luxury.

Sem Steijn celebrates the liberating goal with his teammates. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



fester

FC Twente started with a 1-0 lead, a meager score left over from the first meeting a week earlier in Enschede. A duel about which there was a lot to do in recent days. The riots in the main stand afterwards made for a painful evening, which continued to fester in Stockholm.

After previously giving permission, the club withdrew the away cards issued last Monday. For fear of reprisals in the Swedish capital. In recent days, it turned out not to be a lie. Still Twente supporters present in Stockholm were the target of 'a manhunt' by Swedish men with clubs and stabbing weapons. Fear reigned in the run-up to the return, which was mainly about peripheral matters.

To the great frustration of trainer Joseph Oosting, who had imagined a completely different European debut with his new employer FC Twente. The first two games in the Conference League qualifiers should be a football celebration, a deserved and acclaimed culmination of a successful season last season. Start the hunt for the ticket to the next practice round together with your own supporters.

Anxious

How different it turned out in practice. The coach tried to park that ‘noise’, to minimize the attention for it. In Stockholm it ‘just’ had to be about football, but the lack of Twente’s own support made itself felt in the bustling stadium. The team started the game with restraint, almost fearful, while Hammarby already showed more initiative in the opening phase than during the match in Enschede.

Only after half an hour did the team seem to get into the game better, but just then Hammarby came to the same level. With some luck – the ball was touched on the way – Jusef Erabi got the leather behind Twente goalkeeper Lars Unnerstal. With the 1-0 on the scoreboard, the Swedish supporters became even more ecstatic. Twente balanced on the edge of elimination.

Lars Unnerstall has been beaten at 1-0. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



Temper attack drive

Scoring quickly and tempering Hammarby's offensive drive, that was the credo immediately after the break. Without captain Robin Pröpper, who was left behind in the dressing room, whose place was taken by Max Bruns, there was a chance for Manfred Ugalde. Face to face with the Swedish goalkeeper, the striker failed to redeem his bet. FC Twente kept a fiercer Hammarby alive with this and escaped a second goal after an hour of play. The team was lucky that the ball went just past the Twente goal.

In the extra time that followed, both clubs were unable to take advantage of the few opportunities, although Sem Steijn in particular came very close. If he didn’t succeed in the first half, in the 115th minute he was accurate and shot FC Twente to the third preliminary round against Riga FC. The Latvian team settled, even after extra time, with the Hungarian Kecskeméti. FC Twente starts the diptych with a home game.

Matchwinner Steijn: ‘A great team performance’

Especially Sem Steijn was of course the celebrated man at FC Twente. The attacking midfielder’s equalizer was enough to qualify for the third qualifying round of the Conference League. “A great team performance. And very nice that I can make it,” said Steijn Veronica.



Steijn also scored in the 1-0 home game won. ,,It was a very tough match”, he continued after the draw in Stockholm. ,,But we still managed to decide in extra time. We kept believing in it. I am very happy with my goal, although I might have scored one more. But that doesn’t matter now.” He was not bothered by the hostile atmosphere in the stadium. “Actually, that only motivates me, maybe I even enjoy it. It has not hindered us.”





view important updates 120’+2′ Second overtime ended With hanging and strangling, so to speak! FC Twente can compete against Riga FC next week. The evening of Sem Steijn – again! 120’+1′ Yellow card for Ricky van Wolfswinkel 115′ 1-1 GOAL by Sem Steijn! Yes, then! Just like in Enschede, it is Steijn with the liberating goal! See also Maserati GranTurismo Trofeo review: Does it drive better than the electric version? 111′ Mathias Kjølø is replaced by Younes Taha 106′ Loret Sadiku is replaced by Marcus Rafferty 106′ Markus Karlsson is replaced by August Mikkelsen 105′ Start second overtime 105’+2′ First overtime ended 103′ Yellow card for Naci Ünüvar 102′ A very important save from Unnerstall! He turns it into a corner kick in the Swedish cauldron. 0′ Gijs Smal is replaced by Youri Regeer 99′ Yellow card for Loret Sadiku 98′ Manfred Ugalde is replaced by Naci Ünüvar 90′ Start first overtime 90’+7′ End of second half We’re going to extend. FC Twente did everything they could, but was unable to do it in Stockholm within 90 minutes. Then in 120 minutes. Or else penalties! 90’+1′ Adi Nalic is replaced by Joel Nilsson 87′ Yellow card for Simon Strand 68′ Fredrik Hammar is replaced by Viktor Djukanovic 67′ Michel Vlap is replaced by Ricky van Wolfswinkel 66′ Daan Rots is replaced by Alfons Sampsted

