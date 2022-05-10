,,I shouldn’t do that middle finger, that’s really stupid”, Sem Steijn told ESPN afterwards. “But there are a lot of emotions and also anger. When I walked to the dressing room I thought: what have I actually done? It’s not convenient, but I have no regrets.”

Steijn calls the goal ‘sweet revenge’. ,,There were some emotions released from last year. Maybe it’s not handy that I do that, but I’m only human”, said the ADO midfielder, who refers to the annoying departure of his father Maurice from NAC. ,,I always try to separate my career from that of my father. But last year I took it home anyway. I did this for the whole Steijn family. It sure is deep. It’s not normal how things went back then.”