Sem Steijn costs father Maurice two points at Sparta – Twente, but: ‘If someone has to score…’

Sem Steijn of all people seemed to hurt father Maurice, but Sparta eventually fought against FC Twente to a creditable draw: 1-1. The revelation of the Eredivisie thus closes 2022 in the wake of the sub-top:

Chats between fathers and sons. We don’t see them very often. When it happens, it is remarkably often the son who wins. Look at Thijs Oosting, who led Willem II past the RKC of father Joseph Oosting with two hits at the beginning of this year. At least as well-known is the clash between father and son Kruys in 2004. As a young FC Utrecht player, Rick scored the first goal of his career against father Gert, who was at the helm of De Graafschap at the time. That one goal was enough for the win.

Also this Friday evening at Spangen it seemed after more than an hour of playing that the script had already been determined in advance. It is precisely Sem Steijn that gave FC Twente the lead against father Maurice's Sparta after he headed in from a cross by Ricky van Wolfswinkel. But that the Sparta of the eldest Steijn is an extremely tough team, proved again on Friday evening. The Castle Club straightened its back and came alongside quickly via Arno Verschueren, who was involved in no fewer than six hits in his last three matches.

Arno Verschueren made the 1-1 on behalf of Sparta, his sixth goal of this season. © photo: Carla Vos



Before that, the game between the two teams was mostly entertaining. FC Twente had a field dominance in the first half, but Ron Jans’ team did not become really dangerous for a long time. The closest thing to a goal was Vaclav Cerny, whose long-range free kick swept just over Nick Olij’s goal after more than half an hour. Apart from a shot by Tobias Lauritsen, which went just wide, Sparta offered little in return.

So Sem Steijn broke the spell in the second company, although it was not enough for a victory. Even after Verschueren’s equalizer, the chances on both sides were scarce. At Sparta, they could undoubtedly live with that: Sparta again did not lose an evening game at Het Kasteel and continues to play in the sub-top of the Eredivisie.

© Pro Shots / Mischa Keemink



,,It was a very good goal," said Sem Steijn after the game at ESPN. ,,He came a little behind me and I tried to send him to the far corner." The midfielder couldn't help but laugh when he saw the reaction of his father, whose face spoke volumes as his son scored. ,,You are just busy with that match", says trainer Steijn. ,,But if someone has to score, you prefer him to make it. I immediately thought 'wow, that's a good goal'. But then I immediately tried to switch in my head, because we are 1-0 behind." The two also had plans for the rest of the evening. Sem will be 21 on Saturday and that should of course be celebrated. "We're going to take a few," said father Maurice.

