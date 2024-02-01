Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/02/2024 – 20:53

The average price of a liter of regular gasoline in the city of São Paulo was R$5.40 in January, a value 9.9% above that practiced in January 2023, when stations sold a liter at R$4.91. The supplemented version increased by 8.3%, going from R$5.32 in January 2023 to R$5.76 in January this year. The Sem Parar survey is based on 17 million liters of fuel filled at gas stations in the city of São Paulo, during the months of January in 2023 and 2024.

The average price per liter of alcohol fell. The common version fell 16.6%, going from R$3.80 in January 2023 to R$3.17 this year. Additive alcohol fell by 11.5%, with the average price fluctuating from R$4.12 in 2023 to R$3.65 in January 2024.

Both diesel versions also showed a drop. The average value of an additive liter went from R$6.49 in 2023 to R$6.16 in January this year, a decrease of 5.2%. The average liter of regular diesel reduced by 3.4%, going from R$6.02 in January 2023 to R$5.82 currently.