07/07/2023 – 4:49 pm

The average price of fuel in São Paulo increased after the increase in taxation, which overshadowed the reduction announced by Petrobras for the value of refineries. The average price of gasoline rose 3.7% and alcohol, up to 3.3%, according to a survey by Sem Parar.

Common gasoline showed the biggest increase, with an increase of 3.7% in the average value and ethanol with additives had the least change, increasing 2.9%. The average value of gasoline with additives rose by 2.3%, from R$5.71 to R$5.84.

The average value of common ethanol with additives rose 2.9%, going from R$ 4.15 to R$ 4.27; that of common ethanol increased by 3.3%, from R$ 3.63 to R$ 3.75.

After the return of taxes, the average ticket for the supply transaction with regular gasoline jumped 1.9%; from BRL 151.11 to BRL 154.05; the average transaction ticket for common ethanol rose 3.2%, from R$ 104.43 to R$ 107.80; and the average ticket for fortified alcohol had a variation of 1.4%, going from R$ 119.97 to R$ 121.66. Added gasoline, in turn, had the least impact on the average ticket, rising 0.4%.

The survey followed the oscillation of the average price of alcohol and gasoline in the city of São Paulo, between June 25th and 30th (pre-increase period) and between July 1st and 6th (post-increase).
























