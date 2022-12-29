Dancing with the Stars, Selvaggia Lucarelli’s dig at Milly Carlucci

Selvaggia Lucarelli returns to talk about Dancing with the Stars and does not spare a dig even against the presenter Milly Carlucci.

Interviewed by Corriere della SeraIndeed, the journalist revealed that she was disappointed by the behavior of the other judges, but also that she considered the participation of her partner Lorenzo Biagiarelli in the broadcast a mistake.

Selvaggia Lucarelli, then, declared that she was not surprised by the behavior of Milly Carlucci, who had declared: “In this game I am third, it is not up to me to reprimand, they are good at dealing with each other”.

“After working on Ballando for a while, I realized that there I’m considered a useful error in the matrix, but not part of the cast to protect – said Selvaggia Lucarelli – I’m sorry because I’ve always played on the side of the program, I spend a lot and I’m not afraid of antagonizing the public, something that those who make popular national TV are terrified of”.

The reporter, who does not reveal whether or not she will participate in the next edition of the programme, does not hide that what has just ended “was a catastrophic edition from a human point of view”.