The Selvaggia Lucarelli tour of the most famous beauties of Italy continues. Today the area chosen by the popular journalist is the Maremma, where together with her boyfriend Lorenzo Biagiarelli she is enjoying a pleasant Sunday!

For some time now Wild Lucarelli it is done promoter, through his social, of the Italian beauties. The woman, in fact, often shares on her profile of glimpses gods landscape which he runs into his own holidays and on his very popular profile “Sponsors” often city and small villages.

Recently the woman talked about the Molise (which he visited last year), del Piedmont he was born in Lazio; today, however, the journalist allowed herself a few hours of relaxation in Maremma and, precisely, close to Capalbio.

In particular Wild, who in these hours is tasting wine with her boyfriend Lorenzo, wanted to tell his fans about a wonderful park which is located just outside the city.

Selvaggia Lucarelli recommends the Tarot Garden

With a series of shots places on his profile and many video shared in his stories, Wild Lucarelli he wanted to tell his people followers of the beautiful day that is passing in Tuscany.

“Not everyone knows that in the Maremma, just outside Capalbio, there is a wonderful park inspired by the Parque Güell by Gaudi to Barcelona. IT IS THE GARDEN OF TAROT “.

wrote the woman, how caption of a series of colorful photo.

“The works are the major arcana gods Tarot, reinterpreted in creative way is dreamlike from Niki de Saint Phalle, a French American painter, and give him artists that have collaborated “.

he added, calling the place in question a magical place, also for children. In short, once again there Lucarelli wanted to attract attention on little treasures hidden that Italy he’s able to give away and that, in this period still so delicate, they can be a great alternative to travel abroad.