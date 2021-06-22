In these hours Selvaggia Lucarelli has dedicated a post on his profile to Matteo Salvini, pointing the finger at him and against the use that the politician made of the mask, with which he wiped the sweat from his face during a stage of his tour election in Calabria.

Wild Lucarelli has returned to attack Matteo Salvini. The journalist, in fact, in these hours has shared a video that has already become viral which depicts the man while on the stage of Siderno, village in the province of Reggio Calabria.

Man, he is doing a small election tour, on stage began to feel very hot and, in fact, began to sweat profusely.

Thus, lacking a handkerchief or one towel, he decided to take off the mask and use it to dry the droplets on the face.

The gesture of the leader of the League, on stage together with pro tempore governor Nino Spirlì, however, it did turn up their noses and many and, first of all, the journalist de “Daily fact”, which he immediately wanted to do to notice the thing to his audience.

Selvaggia Lucarelli against Salvini: “Gruesome”

In these hours Matteo Salvini ended up in the center of a series of controversies due to a gesture that is not liked to many. Although the use of the mask outdoors is still obligatory, indeed, the man decided to take it off and use it as a handkerchief, for dry up the sweat from front and from rest of the face.

The movie of the moment did quickly around the web and, among the first to to comment the gesture, there was Wild Lucarelli.

“Matteo Salvini, on tour a Siderno in Calabria, Once again shining example on the topic Covid and mask: uses it for wipe sweat away. In addition, using the outer fabric, with which the entire face is dabbed. Horrifying”.

wrote the woman as caption of the post that, in a few minutes, he earned hundreds of comments. Some agree with the Journalist but others take the parts of Salvini! What about you do you think?