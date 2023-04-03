Selvaggia Lucarelli to followers: “Judged for being with a younger man? I don’t give a f**k”

Selvaggia Lucarelli breaks the silence on the possible exclusion from Dancing with the stars. Answering questions from her followers on Instagram, the journalist wanted to have her say on the rumors that are circulating about the next edition of the popular Rai1 broadcast, of which she has been a juror seven times.

“I read, I had already heard some rumors, the truth is that I know absolutely nothing. Speaking of rumors about substitutions, the names – real or not – don’t concern me, it’s not my program “, he wrote in the Instagram stories, to then add: “However, I want to say one thing: I know mine very well value in the program, but I also feel that no one is irreplaceable. In life let alone on TV“.

Among other responses to fans, Selvaggia revealed her favorite director (“Yorgos Lanthimos”) and confirmed that she has given up on meat. “Speaking of which, I’m working on becoming a better person,” she said. “I still eat fish, I won’t go back on meat, I will never eat it again. I wait for the cultivated one to arrive on the market. Because it will come”.

“Have you ever felt judged for falling in love with a younger man?”, one of the questions addressed to Selvaggia. “I don’t give a shit”, the dry answer, as well as the judgment on Le Iene. “Are you watching the Hyenas on Italia 1 in defense of Rosa and Olindo?” “When I want to laugh, I look at Crozza”.