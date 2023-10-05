Selvaggia Lucarelli, a year without meat and the surprising regrowth of hair

“I eliminated meat, and after a year, my hair grew”, the latest revelation from Selvaggia Lucarelli, the well-known commentator, who never fails to stay on point. After eliminating meat from her daily diet, Selvaggia also noticed noticeable changes in her health and appearance.

The commentator adopted this (mostly) vegetarian lifestyle after watching the documentary “Dominion“, which denounces the exploitation of animals in various sectors. The film had a profound impact on her and pushed her to reflect on her diet and the consequences of her choices. Following this experience, he decided to completely eliminate meat from his diet.

The journalist described her initial shock while watching the documentary, revealing that both she and her boyfriend Lorenzo had struggled to cope with the graphic and shocking images. “It’s a documentary that talks about us, about man, about something that is part of our daily lives and that no one knows almost anything about. Why did almost no one see it? He simply talks about things we don’t want to know and he does it without discount, putting us in front of the horror,” she explained. “Not everyone can see it to the end, there are those who stop after the first 5 minutes and can’t move forward. My boyfriend Lorenzo and I resisted for 45 minutes, we couldn’t speak while we saw him, we were truly in shock. Then we cried,” he added.

He concludes by saying: “Look at Dominion and perhaps a small or large light will come on for you, a light bulb, every time you decide what to put on your plate. This documentary changed my life. For the better. I feel like a person who has woken up from slumber. And I guarantee you that staying awake is a wonderful feeling.”

Photo published in Selvaggia Lucarelli’s Instagram stories



In addition to the ethical impact of her choice, Selvaggia noticed a surprising change in her physical health, noticing how much healthier and denser her hair was again, to the point of no longer needing extensions. Hair health is often indicative of overall body health, and the absence of meat in Selvaggia’s diet appears to have contributed to the improved condition of her hair. This can be attributed to the richness of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants found in plant foods, which promote hair growth and maintain hair health.

Selvaggia shared her happiness with her followers, demonstrating how a conscious food choice can bring benefits not only to health, but also to conscience. “After almost a year without meat and with a predominantly vegetarian diet, my hair is back (no more extensions).” And he concludes: “Every now and then a joy”.

