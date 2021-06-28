Recently Selvaggia Lucarelli, who is used to dealing with haters, denounced on social media the threats that, instead of her, have reached Godzilla, the dog who has lived with her and her family for years. Here’s how things went!

Wild Lucarelli is one of the more characters attached of the web and, in fact, often receives accusations or insults on social. The woman, who for years has been fighting against haters, is attached to more things trivial and, thus, got into the habit of “denounce” on social his detractors, exposing them to a real one media pillory.

In these hours, however, the journalist found herself having to fight against a new type of serial haters; instead of attacking her, in fact, a user has threatened his dog Godzilla, that a few hours ago it was appeared in a shot published on woman profile.

Selvaggia Lucarelli: the haters against her dog

Yesterday Wild Lucarelli he had published in his stories a shot that portrayed his dog Godzilla sitting under the seat of the train where she was her boyfriend Lorenzo Biagiarelli. The journalist and her partner, in fact, allowed themselves a weekend in Tuscany and have decided to take the Cavalier King which has been part of theirs for years family.

While many have found the photo really tender, however, there was also someone who decided to attack the puppy, sending to the woman threats addressed precisely to him.

“You poisoning that shit dog, ugly filthy! “

in fact we read in screenshot of the DM received from Wild which, as always, has published the message in his stories, show the first name of the rude user.

Certainly there have been many who have expressed solidarity to the woman, also because now Godzilla has become one real star for his followers. Inexplicable, however, is the badness of some people!