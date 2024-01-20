The Bibbiano psychologist asks for damages from Selvaggia Lucarelli

Claudio Foti, the psychologist acquitted on appeal after a conviction at first instance in the matter of the alleged offenses in Bibbiano, is asking Selvaggia Lucarelli and two newspapers that hosted nine of his articles between 2019 and 2021 for compensation of 320 thousand euros as part of a civil case initiated before the Court of Turin. The damages – we read in the summons seen by AGI – are indicated as deriving from defamation and damage to professional identity of the therapist who ended up “in the anguish of having to deal with inferences, prejudices and slander generated by one of the most famous influencers in Italy”.

Among the passages considered defamatory, there is one in which the author refers to Foti's role in the suicide of four people which occurred in 1996 in Sagliano Micca, in the province of Cuneo, during the trial in which they were accused of pedophilia: ” That trap door, the searches ascertained, did not exist – it is written in an article by Lucarelli -. Yet his existence was reported to the public prosecutor at the time through a fax with the words 'urgentè' written by Claudio Foti of the Hansel and Gretel Study Center, today indicted for Bibbiano. Grandfather, grandmother, father and uncle committed suicide because of those accusations.”

“There bad faith and intent mystifying of Lucarelli appears obvious – writes the lawyer Luca Bauccio, who assists the professional and signs the deed -. Not only does she impose on the reader a non-existent, non-predictable judicial truth, that is, the innocence of the accused who died by suicide (the trial does not reached a sentence for the death of the defendants, as also recalled by Lucarelli herself in the piece, ed.), but infers a connection between the alleged error that led to the suicide and Dr. Foti. This is based on a mere fact: having sent an urgent fax with the statements collected to the public prosecutor who had instructed him to interview the minor”.

According to Bauccio, Lucarelli fueled “a real press campaign, a media lynching which have overwhelmed his entire personal and professional history, his private life, his identity as an esteemed psychotherapist”.

Among the articles for which compensation is requested there is one in which Lucarelli puts together several cases: “Bibbiano, Veleno, Sagliano Micca, Rignano Flaminio and the many events in which Claudio Foti and his 'collaborators' had perished and consultants, were above all stories of destroyed adults, marred forever by defamatory accusations whose only evidence of guilt were traumas extracted by the 'obstetricians of memories'”.

In the summons the answer is that Foti “did not take part in the 'Velenò investigation either as a consultant or as an expert, nothing at all; in that of Sagliano Micca the proceedings never resulted in a sentence since the accused family members died, so that the indication to the reader of the story as a sensational judicial error of which Foti was the author is an abnormal slander; in the case of Rignano Flaminio, Foti participated together with dozens of consultants of the civil parties together with whom he considered compatible with the accusations made the minor's statements. The preliminary hearing judge committed the defendants to trial who were then acquitted in the subsequent stages.

The defendant claims with a completely incorrect operation to deduce from the acquittal the accusation of being the conscious author of judicial errors”. The lawyer's conclusion is that “if the measure of the preparation and good faith of a consultant of the Whether it was acquittal or conviction, the profession would no longer be viable unless it lent itself to the language of influencers and improvised commentators on judicial news.”

The article entitled 'Those lies that made Agnese take her own life: the 'Foti method' is also defined as “false and slanderous”. Hansel and Gretel on a trip to Sestù relating to the story of a janitor from Cagliari who committed suicide after being accused of pedophilia. In this case, Lucarelli was targeting the role of a psychologist believed to be close to Foti but for Bauccio the psychologist “never had any role in the investigation”.

Selvaggia Lucarelli's reply

Selvaggia Lucarelli responds to the news of the request for damages of 320 thousand advanced by the psychologist Claudio Foti published by AGI, stating that “the news is “not current” because the summons dates back to 22 October 2022 and that the “only purpose” of its disclosure “is fueling a media campaign against me”. “I must, despite myself, point out that the news is untrue, decontextualized and not current. The incipit of the article reads: “'Claudio Foti, the psychologist acquitted on appeal after a conviction at first instance in the matter of the alleged offenses in Bibbiano, asks Selvaggia Lucarelli and two newspapers that hosted nine of his articles between 2019 and 2021 compensation of 320 thousand euros as part of a civil case initiated before the Court of Turin.

The compensation request comes from Dr. Claudio Foti to two different newspapers for which I wrote several articles relating to the Bibbiano case; a journalistic case of great importance that AGI also did not fail to write about. The proceedings referred to in the article in question were started on 22 October 2022: the source of the news would be “the summons seen by the AGI” or a document from the plaintiff dating back to the expected time that the two proceedings were already in an advanced investigation phase. Not only that: the news (which is not news) is deliberately offered in an unclear way to make it appear current by highlighting in bold, in the body of the text, words such as bad faith, mystifying, media lynching. A selective choice of terms and characters (appears in the title, in the photos and in the body of the text are my name although it is a much broader and more complex legal matter) completely unjustifiable journalistically speaking: the news is not correct and is not current”.

“The goal seems clear: to ride the wave of these last few days and fuel a real media campaign (in this way yes) – continues Lucarelli – towards me, taking advantage of the media attention towards me to give space to those who, in recent years, have received attention from me as part of my journalistic activity”.

