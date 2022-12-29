Dancing with the Stars, Selvaggia Lucarelli reveals who disappointed her the most

Selvaggia Lucarelli returns to talk about the latest edition of Dancing with the Stars revealing who disappointed her the most, but not clarifying whether or not she will be present at the next edition of the program.

Interviewed by Corriere della Serathe journalist thus replied to the question of whether she will be present as a judge at the next edition of Dancing with the Stars: “I do not know. We have agreed that we will meet in January. And anyway I’ve never had binding contracts for more than a year at Ballando, sometimes renewed on the eve of the debut. By eve I mean the day before”.

On what disappointed her the most this year, however, Selvaggia Lucarelli replied: “Mariotto because — despite his non-linearity and his eccentricity — we have always respected each other perhaps as independent souls in the programme. This year, however, I found him rude and aligned”.

“Fabio (Canino ed) disappointed me because we’ve known each other for years, at some point I expected more solidarity. And then the general structure of the programme: everyone is very generous even with competitors who are not very gifted in dancing and inexplicably hostile only with Lorenzo (Biagiarelli ed) and me” added the reporter.