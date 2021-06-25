In these hours Selvaggia Lucarelli wanted to compliment Idealista, the site for those looking for a house, and with the spot made on the occasion of the month of Pride. The woman, in fact, stressed that she is enthusiastic about companies that do not hide but that, on the contrary, openly take a position on such an important issue.

Wild Lucarelli he definitely understood how use their best social and, in fact, women often publish post, tweet or photo to raise awareness of his audience on various topics and to explain his point of view on multiple issues to his fans disparate.

There Journalist, in fact, on his own account really talks about everything: from topical politics, come on no-vax and deniers at Italian beauties too often undervalued.

Recently, however, the Lucarelli he wanted to tell his people followers to really have welcome advertising made by “Idealist”, site to find home online.

Read also: Men and Women: Selvaggia Lucarelli attacks Maria De Filippi

There platform, in fact, for the month of Pride has devised a movie really funny but, above all, full of meaning.

Selvaggia Lucarelli: supports advertising on Pride

“Good those of @idealistait, who celebrate with this so nice spot the month of #gaypride. I like them companies who know how to take positions, without hide”.

wrote a few hours ago there Lucarelli, under a post celebrating love without borders. The movie, in fact, tells of a boy which shows up at father of the person with whom is about to leave. Man, a little grumpy is old fashioned, immediately puts it in guard, reminding him of watch out to guide and of don’t come back late.

From door behind him, then, comes the son who, enthusiastic about his appointment, greets the father which in the meantime has melted a bit and smiles at the couple.

In short, quite a lot message in a moment in which, as he says Wild, take positions without hiding really important!