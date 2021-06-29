On the occasion of Sabrina Ferilli’s birthday, who turned 57 yesterday, Selvaggia Lucarelli wanted to send nice wishes to her friend. Here are the words of the journalist, marked by her usual irony!

Wild Lucarelli is one of the journalists more love but also attack of the world of show. On her social networks, in fact, the woman is often a victim of attacks is criticisms and only you were showed to his followers like the anger of haters even hit her dog Godzilla.

In these hours, however, the woman is really happy that in Italy is finally possible give up to masks and, so, yesterday has sympathetically made fun of those who, still, continue to to wear the protective device even when they are alone in the car or stroll in the middle of nowhere.

Read also: Tu si que Vales, Ferilli: “I saw a p ** and swing”

For “to celebrate” this important finish line, however, the woman wanted joke on social making a particular dedication to her friend Sabrina Ferilli, that just yesterday has completed the years.

Selvaggia Lucarelli: funny wishes to Ferilli

With the song “Beautiful” of Jovanotti as a background Wild Lucarelli dedicated to Sabrina Ferilli, who had his birthday yesterday, of best wishes really special is sincere.

To wish her friend a Happy birthday, in fact, the Journalist spoke of the fact that the actress was born the day in which in Italy there is no longer the obligation to masks outdoors.

“My friend Sabrina Ferilli her birthday is the day we take off the mask because her knows no masks! Only beauty is genuineness!”

he wrote in fact Wild above a photo that portrays the beautiful smiling actress. In short, a definite wish different from the usual, it really was appreciated from the person concerned who thanked the friend sharing the post dedicated to her also on hers profile.

In short, as always the sympathy of Wild not goes unnoticed!