Storm at Dancing with the Stars 2023 with the violent clash between Simona Izzo and Selvaggia Lucarelli during the second episode of the Rai1 program. The atmosphere becomes incandescent after the performance of Ricky Tognazzi, husband of Simona Izzo and protagonist of repeated skits with his wife, actress and director. When it’s Selvaggia Lucarelli’s turn to analyze the competitor’s performance, controversy ignites. “I can’t see you dancing and then the first thing that happens is wishing Simona a happy name day” Izzo. “If the couple outside the dance floor has too much light, the couple on the dance floor has no light. I like how you dance but you disappear, because you are obscured by these little curtains which are useless frills and risk becoming ballast”, says Lucarelli expressing the shared position also by other judges. “Did you take an accelerated psychology course?” asks Simona Izzo from the gallery.

“It’s all pure transparency, it’s our life shown in a joking way,” says Ricky Tognazzi. “I don’t think I’m taking away the light from Ricky. We’ve been a couple for 38 years and I understand that this could disturb Lucarelli, who has less stable stories…”, says the actress and director. “You’re not telling anything about me, you’re telling a lot about yourself…”, the journalist’s reply from the jury.

“In the first episode you were very unfair to me and I didn’t say anything. You asked Ricky if the kicks he gave “on the track” were aimed at me. Remember that women sometimes die from men’s kicks”. “What horrible stuff, do you throw something as serious as feminicide in here?!”, intervenes Fabio Canino. “Was it a joke? The lady – urges Simona Izzo – doesn’t know how to make jokes. Get yourself a joker…”