For the journalist, the theft of bathrobes is a crime that should not be advertised on social media.

A small social dispute has been going on for a few days between Selvaggia Lucarelli and Chiara Ferragni. It all started with a video of Ferragni published on social media in which she admitted that she too occasionally takes home the bathrobes of the hotel rooms where she stays.

An attitude that according to Wild Lucarelli it is a crime and should not be advertised on social media especially by Ferragni which boasts millions of followers.

Source: web

Chiara then counterattacked by publishing new content on social media with reference to what Lucarelli said.

“When they create a controversy over the ‘theft’ of a bathrobe from the hotel as if they don’t know that every hotel has your credit card registered and is charged as all extra costs” – wrote Chiara Ferragni.

Since the post got thousands of likes and shares, the reporter’s reply was not long in coming.

Selvaggia wrote a long post on the matter. “A few days ago the digital entrepreneur did a TikTok in which she candidly admitted that she was stealing bathrobes from hotels. The penalty can be up to 3 years in prison, with a maximum fine of 516 euros. And no, she is not like us. For example, I don’t take linen away from hotels and I imagine most of you too “ – he began.

It’s still: “In the TikTok it says: ‘When they create a controversy over the “theft” of a bathrobe from the hotel as if they don’t know that every hotel has your credit card registered and is charged as all extra costs’. Well, I know, because I’ve seen a lot of hotels in my life and no, it doesn’t work like that. Meanwhile, she used the verb ‘to steal’ in the first TikTok, not me. Secondly, if you want a hotel bathrobe, it’s not like they’ll charge you for it when you go home and they realize you’ve ambushed it. You say at check-out that you want to buy it and IF the hotel sells it (hotel linen is not always available for purchase at all), you pay for it there ”.

“Among other things, Ferragni obviously lives in another galaxy and does not know that card charges are not always possible because there are those who pay with rechargeable cards and, especially in small hotels, also those who pay in cash without leaving credit cards as a guarantee. Nor is it true that a hotel can charge the cost of linen without a customer’s consent, so Ferragni is lying. And the hotels she frequents may do the same, but for small hotels it means major losses. Having said that, the lightness with which you make a TikTok of this kind and the hilarity with which many welcome it, are rather indicative of how legality is an elastic issue “.

We await the reply from the digital entrepreneur.