“I take a taxi to go from the hotel to the seafront. I arrive. It’s 7 euros and 50. I haven’t even taken my wallet out of my bag and the taxi driver says ‘if he gives me two euros and 50 coins, he’ll do me a favor’. I already understand that he is asking me to pay cash in a not too subliminal way. To which I give him the card. As expected, he gets annoyed, opens the dashboard with annoyance, says ‘eh, now I have to see if the pos works for me’. The discussion follows.”

Thus Selvaggia Lucarelli posting a video on her Instagram account, with which she testified to an animated discussion with a Bari taxi driver, on the age-old issue of electronic or cash payments. The journalist was in Puglia for the presentation of her book written with her partner Lorenzo Biagiarelli. Lucarelli resumed the discussion with the driver on his cell phone who, according to her reconstruction, would have tried to make her pay the ride in cash, thus avoiding using the pos.

“In order not to make me pay by card, he made me get off without paying, saying ‘today is friiii’ – jokes the journalist in her post – what an embarrassing category, unworthily protected by the Government”. “You are the worst race in Italy,” Lucarelli says in the video. The man says he is ready to sue the journalist for invasion of privacy, given that her face is not censored, and to ask for damages.