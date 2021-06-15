Selvaggia Lucarelli is a most appreciated journalist but at the same time you hate the Italian scene. The woman, who has never been minuscule, often attracts criticism and controversy but fortunately boasts many fans to “cover her back”. But what do we know about her? Let’s find out some curiosities about his life and work together!

Wild Lucarelli was born in Civitavecchia on July 30 of 1974. After graduating from the classical high school he decides to pursue hers passion for the acting and, thus, he moved to Rome where he attends the La Scaletta Theater Conservatory.

After some show theater in which she takes part (also together with her boyfriend of the time, Max Giusti) understands that his vocation is different and so he gives himself to journalism. The real turning point comes thanks to his very popular blog, Wild Room, where he writes articles scratchy is ironic, alternating them with interviews to the characters of the entertainment world.

The woman, who today also writes for Daily fact, TPi and others tested and published several books, he also took part in many TV Programs not only in the role of conductor is columnist but also in that of judge. In particular, in fact, a dancing with the Stars, where, however, there was no lack of clashes with the various competitors.

Selvaggia Lucarelli: private life, son, toxic love

In the past Wild Lucarelli he had numerous stories is flirt. As mentioned she has long been engaged to Max Giusti but it is in the 2004 who married Laertes, son of the singer Adriano Pappalardo, from which he had a son named Leon.

The two are separated a short time after and in 2015 Selvaggia started a relationship with Lorenzo Biagiarelli, ten years her junior.

The couple lives in the Milanese home of Wild, together with son of the journalist. Lucarelli recently also said that in the past, before meeting Lorenzo, she was involved in one toxic relationship, who had it completely dragged into the abyss.