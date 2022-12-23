Dancing with the stars, Selvaggia Lucarelli and the criticism of Luisella Costamagna and Pasquale La Rocca

Still controversy at Dancing with the Stars 2022 which saw the final live on Rai 1. After the performance of Luisella Costamagna and Pasquale La Rocca, a rescued couple, the audience stood up and gave a standing ovation. Even for the judges, the couple’s tango was probably the highlight of this edition. Selvaggia Lucarelli, however, wanted to make a clarification that turned into controversy: “There is a long discussion to be made and I hope you understand what I am saying, I don’t want to be misunderstood. Can I ask Pasquale how many editions did you win in Dancing with the Stars? Three out of three? Compliments. I believe that from a statistical point of view it is impossible that you have always had the best dancer of all editions. So I ask myself: is it Pasquale or Luisella?”.

Then Selvaggia added: “Luisella is very good, but it is clear that there is something extra here that comes from Pasquale. You are like a souped up car, you shouldn’t compete because you are something more. Having said that, Luisella is clear that he has something more, don’t take it as a personal matter”.

Then Lucarelli explained that it is not right for the other dancers: “Luisella danced for four, five episodes sitting, in essence she danced. She then rested five bets, she comes back and is fished out and plays the final. Is all this right? It’s not fair to others. Garko got injured dancing after 11 episodes. He comes out and leaves, she has had time to recover and for me it’s all unfair to the other competitors ”.

Shortly after, Luisella Costamagna replied to Selvaggia Lucarelli: “I would like respect for the narration of the story. It’s not like we rested.” Pasquale La Rocca also replies: “We worked, we never stopped”. Then the words of Guillermo Mariotto: “But why do you always talk about quantity and not about quality? It’s useless, this dances like a goddess! What can you do?”.