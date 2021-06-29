These days we talk a lot about the story of Nicola Tanturli, the child who disappeared in the countryside of Florence a few days ago and then found two days alive and in perfect condition. She was also talking about it Wild Lucarelli who took a clear and decisive position.

The woman recalled all the times she too was distracted with Leon and the times she is been lucky. To reinforce her thesis, the reporter also reported a story that the father he did it a few days ago.

Selvaggia Lucarelli, who has two brothers, said she lost a brother to a careless mistake and, for this reason, she never met him. The little one is died in hospital and the parent told him:

A few days ago I went to visit my parents and my father, after five minutes of chatting about Covid and how the world goes, he told me that the story of Nicola, the child who went around the woods of Mugello, losing his way, impressed him very much. Because ‘all of you, in the end, are miraculous,’ he exclaimed.

By ‘all of you’ he meant me and two of my brothers “, the journalist explained, then recounting the sad story that struck one of his brothers: “He was recently born, he slept in his cot in obstetrics. According to the reconstruction of my parents, a nurse perhaps went out to smoke a cigarette, he had a regurgitation. He died suffocated ”.

All this, to say, that no parent is infallible. It only takes a moment to get distracted and to make something wrong, even unintentionally. In the story of Nicola Tanturli we must not see something rotten. Fortunately, everything went well.