“This controversy does not exist, she created it”. Wild Lucarelli – journalist, columnist, blogger and writer – so comment with Affaritaliani.it the words of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who, in a press conference on the sidelines of the G20 in Bali, defended the choice to bring her 6-year-old daughter Ginevra. “There is no controversy, no case. Furio Colombo only made one analogy and one observation: migrants, often children too, on boats, and the daughter of the Prime Minister on the plane, in “top class”. And there were only three critical lines in an editorial by Republic, only this in all the national press. For the rest, absolutely nothing.”

“Meloni made it up from scratch this controversy in order to be able, as she always does, to play the victim. It is part of his propaganda strategy to fight for the freedom of a woman, mother and worker who can and must do what she wants. I have not read, I have not seen any controversy and therefore I do not intend to participate in a case that does not exist and which, I repeat, was invented by Meloni because, as is her habit, uses victimhood for its propaganda” concludes Lucarelli.

