Wild Lucarelli he criticizes the presence of Matteo Salvini and Giorgia Meloni at the funeral of Michele Merlo which he considers “a catwalk”. On his social profile he writes: “the presence of Salvini, Salvini’s girlfriend and Meloni at the funeral of an ex boyfriend of Amici who died of fulminant leukemia, why?”. The answer is not long in coming, but not from the leaders of the Lega and Fratelli d’Italia, but from Francesca Verdini girlfriend of Matteo Salvini and daughter of Denis. He writes in a post published on Instagram about the Lucarelli: “mean, violent journalist, soured by a life that obviously does not go as she would have hoped, empty and angry journalist”. “I thought a lot about whether or not to write what I’m publishing right now – adds Francesca Verdini – because I learned as a child that stupidity must be ignored, otherwise it hurts. But sometimes, even if you try to ignore it, it still hurts. And for the first time in my life, I feel the need to answer: I answer the Lady Lucarelli“. And he continues: I invite you to be ashamed. Be ashamed because you go around judging in a mean and sad way as you usually do. You must have a limit. of such a difficult time just because he is unable to suspect that people love and support each other “.