After months of waiting, even Selvaggia Lucarelli, who has been fighting for some time against deniers and no-vaxes on her social networks, has finally been vaccinated. The woman’s boyfriend took her to celebrate!

Since the beginning of the pandemic Selvaggia Lucarelli has carried on on his own social a series of battles of awareness on Coronavirus, always remembering the importance of distances, of the standards anti-Covid and of vaccinations.

Some time ago, just to go against deniers is no-vax, the woman had underlined like, if he had a chance to get vaccinated, he would also drink the drug by way of shot!

More than recent, instead, having announced enthusiastic to have booked hers dose and to be impatient to the idea that its turn arrived. Finally today, so, the journalist de “Daily fact” did the injection once in a while desired.

Selvaggia Lucarelli celebrates the vaccine

Read also: Massimo Giletti and Selvaggia Lucarelli, it’s war: “Turn the paddles at Dancing”

With one click in which she appears happy as he comes to her administered the vaccine Wild Lucarelli has finally received the first dose of the vaccine. The woman’s face is covered From one colorful mask in flowers but, despite this, his eyes transmit an enormous contentment.

“Wild and now also Modern “.

the woman wrote in caption of the photo. Apparently, in short, the woman received the vaccine Modern and, soon, it will be time for the second dose.

“I tell you I booked out tonight because from experience I already know that you will get one crazy thirst! “

commented the fiance of the Lucarelli, Lorenzo Biagiarelli, who was already a few days ago vaccinated. The couple, in short, apparently last evening will have gone to celebrate the long-awaited finish line!

Under the post, meanwhile, comments against it keep popping up Wild which, according to many, would have “succumbed to the lies of pharmaceutical companies“. In short, those who are against the vaccine continue to be lot of and they have no intention of give up.