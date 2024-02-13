Due to the accusation of defamation against the Doppia Difesa association of Michelle Hunziker and Giulia Bongiorno by Selvagia Lucarelli, the Cagliari Prosecutor's Office closed the case.

The Cagliari Prosecutor's Office requested and obtained for Selvaggia Lucarelli dismisses the defamation charge carried out byDoppia Difesa association, by Michelle Hunziker and Giulia Bongiorno, in his regards. The accusation also concerned Fatto Quotidiano for which the Dancing with the Stars judge works. Newspaper in which articles appeared in 2018 on the Foundation to defend women in which it was said how difficult it was to contact it.

In the articles written by Selvaggia Lucarelli in the newspaper directed by journalist Marco Travaglio, there was talk of the fact that women found it difficult to contact the Doppia Difesa Foundation. The association was created precisely to provide support to those who were victims of abuse and violence and needed help and support.

Second what was reported by Lucarelli's investigationIn fact, it would have been very difficult to contact the Foundation by telephone. And even by writing an email, things weren't simpler, since they remained unanswered.

The lawyer Giulia Bongiornowho together with the showgirl Michelle Hunziker founded Doppia Difesa, had said that that article was “full of falsehoods and clearly denigrating“. Hence the decision to sue Selvaggia Lucarelli for defamation.

The file ended at Prosecutor's Office of Cagliari because of competence, given that the first copy of the newspaper had been printed there. The postal police acquired Lucarelli's telephone records to verify the telephone calls to the Foundation. The former general secretary, Maria Giuseppina Laganà, according to what we read, made it possible to verify that “the structure was made up of a secretary and, on rotation, staff with legal expertise, that the Foundation had two telephone lines and that the secretary was responsible for receiving calls and that, at times, it could happen that other people answered, that the secretary was always in charge of managing the flow of emails; that the Foundation favored contacts via email And that, due to the structure, it was not possible to process requests on a daily basis, but also that it happened that we received reminders from users to be contacted again“.

Selvaggia Lucarelli, dismissal of the defamation charge in the case of the articles on Doppia Difesa

There Prosecutor's Office of Cagliari requested and obtained the dismissal of the defamation complaint against Selvaggia Lucarelli. The reasons are stated in the dismissal decree. “The factual circumstances reported in the article by Lucarelli have been confirmed. Therefore, the aforementioned canon of truth does not appear to have been violated“.

“The Foundation appeared poorly operational compared to the quantity of requests and the timeliness of responses that they would have required. Instead, unfortunately, as with the charity linked to eggs and pandori, also for the issue of violence against women it becomes difficult to distinguish what percentage of interest was in the cause and what percentage of interest was in personal branding.“. These, however, are Lucarelli's words. With a clear reference to the Ferragni case.