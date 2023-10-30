Over the last few hours, Selvaggia Lucarelli has decided to respond to the statements made by Fedez during the interview with What’s the weather like. The famous commentator did not tell the Milanese rapper. Let’s find out all the details together.

The back and forth between each other doesn’t stop Fedez and Selvaggia Lucarelli. Recently, the Milanese rapper released ainterview to the program What’s the weather like to talk about a theme very important, namely that of mental health.

The words of Selvaggia Lucarelli

Subsequently, Chiara Ferragni’s husband spoke of a “journalist” who would have called it a pathological narcissist. In light of this, viewers hypothesized that the rapper was talking about Selvaggia Lucarelli and the latter did not delay in replying to the poisonous barb:

He uses interviews like this, bringing the conversation about the enemy from home. The enemy, in essence, is anyone who dares not flatter him. Everything surprised me for two reasons: the first is that I didn’t understand what I had to do with his interview on mental health. The second is that evidently the shitstorm attempt on me had failed miserably, which speaks well of how much people have learned about his method.

Through a series of Instagram Stories Lucarelli let herself go to a tough guy vent writing:

Obviously Fedez’s intention is very simple: in a not very happy phase of public sentiment towards him, as always he uses the power of the victim, and that is: to tell that I suffer and that while I suffer there are those who treat me badly. He thus tries to achieve two results: to arouse empathy at a time when people have begun to understand who he is, and to incite the crowd against those who criticize the victim.

Therefore, the famous commentator accused Fedez of using the power of the victim and to be surrounded by flatterers. These were his words: