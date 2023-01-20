Selvaggia Lucarelli destroys the Maneskin wedding-event

Selvaggia Lucarelli harshly criticizes the wedding-event with which the Maneskin celebrated the release of their new album Rush!.

“No, but seriously, I love the Maneskins, but what’s this peasant here?” she has written the journalist on her Instagram profile attaching the images of the event.

In a series of stories, then, Selvaggia Lucarelli commented on the fake marriage with the caption “Beautiful the Boss of the ceremonies” with a clear reference to the TV program in which rude and exaggerated weddings are shown.

“Is there a culprit of this crap here?” she then wrote in a second story Selvaggia Lucarelli. There are numerous followers who agreed with the journalist.

“I’m worried… I mean: naked, in various lingerie, BDSM, long hair, shaved, fluid, married to each other… I don’t know, what else will their communications officer recommend? To skin yourself alive?” wrote one user.

And again: “There is never anyone who sincerely told him … guys don’t do it, it’s just a ridiculous thing and without any sense?”.

There are also those who have defended the Roman band, lately more and more at the center of criticism, emphasizing how the music they offer is more important than their appearance.