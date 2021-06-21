Selvaggia Lucarelli also wanted to comment on the story concerning Madame and her recent outburst on social media, which cost her quite a few controversies. The woman, in fact, wanted to underline how, despite the singer’s somewhat “rough” ways, she is perfectly in agreement with her thoughts!

Yesterday Madame has raised a lot of controversy due to a post in which he took it out on the intrusiveness fans who ask for it photo even while it eats, maybe not knowing not even who he really is nor having heard her music.

After a series of attacks, however, the singer of “Voice” he decided to explain well his point of view, trying to make it clear how much rude sometimes they may be the people.

There are many, however, who are hurled against her and not her they will forgive easily this “Slip”. Instead, she intervened to take her defense Wild Lucarelli.

Selvaggia Lucarelli: on Madame’s side

In a post shared this morning Wild Lucarelli commented on the tweet of Madame, which recently attracted criticisms is controversy.

“Madame wrote, perhaps a little bit rough, something that is perfectly lawful is shareable. Kindness is not due to fan as a fan but at nice people“.

commented the Journalist, explaining what to have gratitude towards the fans does not mean to allow them to look at you “as a animal at the zoo“And to abuse your courtesy or disturb you in every situation.

“Especially if they aren’t fan yours, but of the popularity in the sense general”.

he added, saying he was often stumbled upon in people rather intrusive, who have made requests without sense.

“Well, it’s just someone asking you for one photo be kind necessarily and it is not that kindness is due anyway because “you are Madame because you have the fans ”. No, you are Madame why do you have talent, fans are one consequence. If you are not even a true fan, but only one person rude who wants to post the photo on social media with the giraffe, I I don’t owe you anything“.

continued the Lucarelli who pointed out how, though Madame it’s been a while rough, to 19 years he understood more things in life than they have understand sure unscrupulous fans!

