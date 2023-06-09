In these hours, the question and answer between Fedez and Luis Sal on the reasons for the quarrel between the two which led to the removal of the youtuber from the podcast Muschio Selvaggio is taking center stage. First of all in recent days the singer in a long video had provided his version of the facts, saying that Luis wanted to take other professional paths. Then yesterday evening the twist, with the creator who published a video right on Muschio Selvaggio’s Youtube channel in which he launched serious accusations against the rapper (the iconic “tell your mother, tell your lawyer”). Finally, during the night Fedez replied on Instagram by bringing up economic issues.

His Selvaggia Lucarelli said about the whole controversy, who in the past had not spared the singer harsh thrusts. Some time ago in her podcast, the journalist had defined Fedez as a “moth”, an attribute she confirmed in this case too: “He needs the light of others to guide the compass of his success. When one neon runs out, he looks for another, always slamming the door, in an endless cycle of accusations and grievances ”.

In a post in which he shared last night’s video of Luis Sal, Lucarelli commented: “Aside from the fact that this stuff borders on the genius of the style with which it was made, I would like to make a few observations. While Fedez made a half-whining video trying to pass as usual for the victim of other people’s wickedness, Luis used intelligence and irony confirming the common feeling about who of the two was the intelligent one in Wild Moss.

Then, Luis Sal is the first former collaborator and former friend of Fedez who, after the usual dynamic of quarrels and grudges with which all Fedez’s relationships end, instead of disappearing with his tail between his legs, faces the bimbominkia head-on, with a certain courage . It is interesting that Luis basically calls Fedez a prevaricator in professional collaborations and a bimbominkia who makes mom and lawyers uncomfortable in managing the conflict,” added Lucarelli.

“Finally, the idea that the bimbominkia has been beating her for centuries about her right to bring texts to Rai without censorship and preventive controls and then asking Sal to explain what happened apologizing and with an agreed text is very funny. There would be more to add, namely how it is possible that there are still people who want to collaborate with this self-absorbed incapable of leaving room for anyone, from his wife in Sanremo to his partner in a podcast and perhaps even to the old lady on the bus .

As I said in a podcast, Fedez is a moth: he needs the light of others to steer the compass of his success. When one neon runs out, she looks for another, always slamming the door, in an endless cycle of accusations and grudges. I hope Fedez doesn’t take it. In case, call THE MOTHER, call THE LAWYER”. As usual, the journalist does not send them to say. Will Fedez reply to you too? Let’s get popcorn.