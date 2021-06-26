Recently Selvaggia Lucarelli has often gone around Italy, showing her followers the most beautiful cities in our country. These days it’s up to Lazio and some of the most typical villages of the region. With a series of shots, the woman shared her “tour”.

Since when is it possible to return to travel Wild Lucarelli is back to turn the world or better, Italy. For now, in fact, the Journalist passionate about do you travel is not yet Exit from the country but yes it is limited to beautiful trips over the weekend, which led her to visit some of the towns more suggestive of our boot.

Some time ago the woman had spoken so highly of the Molise to finish on the first page of a local newspaper, where she had been publicly thanked for hers “sponsorship” of the small region.

Lately Wild it was also in Piedmont, where he visited and praised the city of Neive and the Langhe in general. Today, however, the woman has moved into Lazio, where is touring most iconic villages.

Selvaggia Lucarelli: tour of Italian beauties

Today’s stage of “Tour” of Wild Lucarelli around Italy concerns the regional park Treja Valley, a natural area protected of the Lazio included in the territories of the municipality of Calcata, in the province of Viterbo, is Mazzano Romano, in the province of Rome.

The woman, in these hours, has published a series of wonderful shots on his profile, where he showed the beauties of the region and in particular of the city of Calcata which, as explained in the chosen caption, she came back to visit later 25 years old.

The village, known as the city of witches is art, really appears delicious in the picture published by the woman who, once again, has decided to to sponsor the Italian beauties which are too thick undervalued but that, especially in this period, would not go forget!